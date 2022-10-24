Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in “The Idea of ​​You”

Who is Nicholas Galitzine, the handsome young actor with whom Anne Hathaway is seen. | Photos: Instagram Nicholas Galitzine / Anne Hathaway.

In addition to being talented, she has a great sense of fashion and is one of the most beautiful women in the industry, Anne Hathaway it is one of the most demanded figures; therefore, her face is almost everywhere: film and television projects, promotions of exclusive brands and in the first rows of fashion shows.

And, of course, there are millions of images of the winner of the Academy Award (Oscar) in the social networks, where the press, the paparazzi and the users publish everything they can about her. This allows you to see it in its different facets, regardless of the day, time and place.

Recently, some images circulated on Instagram and Twitter in which she appears with a particular man whose name is not unknown; in fact, for some people and fans it is quite the opposite. So, the doubt arose who is Nicholas Galitzie, the handsome young actor with whom he can be seen Anne Hathaway, 39 years old.

He is a 28-year-old actor and musician who born in London, UK. He studied at Dulwich University and later joined a theater company, where he discovered his passion for acting. He went deeper into it and was still preparing to get the first roles from him.

And this paid off because in 2014 Nicholas Galitzine had his first job opportunity in the film “The beat beneath my feet”. In 2015 she starred in the drama film “HighStrung” and then joined “handsome devil”. Her career began to take off last year, in 2021, when she starred alongside Camila Cabello. “Cinderella”original version of Amazon Prime Video.

your big moment

However, the British name gained a stir after star with Sofia Carson “purple hearts”, Netflix production. The film premiered last July and quickly positioned itself as one of the most watched films, breaking a record on the platform.

As a result, Nicholas Galitzie was showered job proposalsoy among these is the movie “The idea of ​​you” in which he stars with Anne Hathaway. Last September it was confirmed and announced that the British would join the project that the actress had already confirmed since August.

This October the recordings began and soon the fans shared the first pictures from the shoot. The film is promising because it is based on the homonymous novel by Robinne Lee, inspired by the story of British singer Harry Styles, who was in the boy band One direction and is now in a relationship with actress Olivia Wilde.

This relationship has given something to talk about age difference of 10 years, since the singer is 28 years old, while the actress is 38 years old. In addition, she maintains a complex relationship with her ex-partner, actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children.

So in “The idea of ​​you” Anne Hathaway will play a 40-year-old divorced mother who has a 15-year-old daughter, the result of her relationship with her ex-partner who left her for a younger woman. Accompanying her daughter to a concert, she meets a 24-year-old musician, with whom she will forge a unimaginable bond.