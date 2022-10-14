Anne Hathaway and Queen Letizia’s eye shadow

Like every October 12, yesterday the parade of the Armed Forces took place. This year it was held in the presence of the King and Queen of Spain and her youngest daughter, the Infanta Sofía -Leonor missed this act again, as happened last year, since she is in Wales pursuing her Baccalaureate studies- . Mother and daughter found a way to show their complicity through their outfits, both choosing polka dot dresses. While the sister of the Princess of Asturias opted for a blue design by Carolina Herrera, her mother debuted an aqua green dress signed by the Sevillian house Vogana.

This is a date where all eyes are on the look of Queen Letizia. It is a trial by fire, which usually passes with ease, in which the Consort must balance her style, increasingly attached to trends, with the royal protocol that an act of a military nature demands. This 2022 Letizia has passed the test with flying colors and if your choice of dress has been quite classic, you have decided to put a touch of innovation in your makeup.

Felipe VI’s wife attended the parade of the Armed Forces with an elegant bow that revealed intense eye makeup. Only the most detailed have been able to appreciate that the Consort has decided to put a funny point to this solemn look introducing a pigment of an unexpected color in its smoky eye. In the outermost area of ​​your look Of eyes, Letizia has worn an orange color perfectly integrated with the rest of brown tones that shaped the makeup.

East a fiery hue adds warmth and is perfect for highlighting the natural green pigment in your pupil, since you can see a great contrast between both colors. The Queen has highlighted this part of her face with eyeliner black to give it more strength and has made it the center of the beauty look. She has contoured her face with bronzer, emphasizing especially the cheekbones area and has opted for a skin tone lipstick.

The orange on the Queen’s eyelids puts a point of tendency to beauty look which shows that the mother of the Princess of Asturias is not only aware of fashion trends, but that she is also interested in beauty trends. And it is that this color is one of the great currents of beauty that we will see throughout the fall. An example of this is that Blanca Suárez already opted for orange makeup a few weeks ago and it has also recently been worn by her colleague Anne Hathaway. A few hours after the Queen attended this event in Madrid, the interpreter of The newspaper wears Prada I was on a TV show in New York. The eternal alter ego Andrea Sachs opted for this appointment by a lemon yellow dress that accompanied a makeup made with an orange eyeshadow.

The actress’s eye makeup was much softer than that of Queen Letizia, but it was done only with the orange shadow. The bright color of the garment that she wore required her full prominence and perhaps for this reason, her team decided that it was best to leave makeup in the background. If you do not dare with a pure orange, you can opt for tile or brown colors with a certain warm undertone. remember this color And if you think that orange is not your thing -it will happen to you if you have cold skin- you can opt for any other because this fall the eyes are in pastel tones.