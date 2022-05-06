ANNE HATHAWAY AND ROGER FEDERER, CONCEIVE A BIG DEFEAT

The Oscar-winning actress and the great figure of world tennis, have to assume that nothing is greater than the “Grand Tour of Switzerland“, a road trip like no other

That is the plot of the short film that Anne and Roger star in and that is part of the tourist promotion of Switzerland. A short film that continues the great sensation that the publicity spot caused all over the world a year ago, in which the actor and winner of two Oscars, Robert de Niro, publicly declared to Roger Federer himself that Switzerland lacked “drama”. More than 100 million views and being considered one of the ten successful spots of 2021, was the result of this conversation between Robert and Roger.

Now in 2022 Switzerland Tourism, has had the movie star Anne Hathaway, who travels with the great tennis player, the most outstanding places of the Great Swiss Route, the dream trip of Roger Federer and who wants to show her friend Anne.

Both are recorded during the trip, but in the end they are hardly seen in the montage made by the director, who considerably reduces their presence due to the great immensity of the beautiful landscape that is contemplated in this short film. Naturally, both stars are disappointed with the result and they show it in Switzerland Tourism’s new promotional film.

A spot that will once again be considered an innovation due to the unexpected way of presenting the wonders of a country and that, without a doubt, is a great success.

THE GRAND ROUTE OF SWITZERLAND

It is a varied and spectacular route of 1,643 km crossing all of Switzerland and where many attractions can be visited in a single day. In no other country are tourist attractions and natural wonders so close to each other. It crosses 5 mountain passes along 22 lakes, 13 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, 2 biospheres and 46 places of maximum interest.

A very sustainable route, being the first national road route for electric vehicles in the world, with more than 300 charging points throughout the country. This route has more than 100 hotels that also offer recharging of these vehicles while you enjoy their facilities.

The Great Route of Switzerland, is very well signposted with almost 650 indicators and 48 photo spots, located in the most beautiful places to take photos and be able to tag them with #IN LOVESWITZERLAND

