Anne Hathaway and the blue look that Andy Sachs would have also worn

¡Anne Hathaway returns to the focus of the cameras and to the rhythm of his days as Andy Sachs! The 39-year-old actress walked the red carpet this week at the world premiere of ‘WeCrashed’ AppleTV+looking fabulous in a dramatic sky blue dress with slits on the sides, and we were all left wanting to replicate it.

This was Anne Hathaway’s last blue look

This fabulous looking blue gown was created by David Koma and featured a thigh-high slit with daring cutouts that ran from the left shoulder to the waist. Also, he paired it with a cute little tote bag that lined up perfectly with his shoes. aquazzura and an exposed black bra. Something I definitely would have done! Andy Sachs in its ‘renewed’ version!

Instagram contents

On the red carpet Anne Hathaway posed with the rest of the cast, including her co-star, Jared Leto, who plays her husband in the series and for the occasion wore a velvet suit gucci with red shoes and black mesh gloves. The 50-year-old actor also made an impact with his trend-setting style!

In Instagram, our eternal ‘Andy Sachs’, shared a gallery of photos with her co-stars on the red carpet and wrote: ‘So grateful to have been on the #wecrashed team! This was a huge undertaking, during a pandemic no less, and I am in awe of each and every person who worked on this show, thank you!’

The story of his new series tells the life of the creator of WeWork. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

‘WeCrashed’ talks about the story of Adam and Rebekah Nuemannplayed by Leto and Hathaway, the couple behind WeWorka new shared office company that was supposed to change the future of the workspace.

The dramatic series will chronicle the rise and fall of the couple. The first three episodes have already been released on Friday, March 18 on AppleTV +. Hopefully Anne Hathaway give us looks just as cool as this one!