Anne Hathaway and the comic story behind the leading role in “The Princess Diaries”

Anne Hathaway became one of the most influential actresses in Hollywood in 2001 when she joined the leading role in “The Princess Diaries”, Garry Marshall’s famous film with which she catapulted to fame.

At that time, the 39-year-old actress played the role of “Mia”, an ordinary young woman who learns of her family link with royalty and who, after becoming involved in the world of “blue bloods”, represents a very modern princess in the It was from the 2000s.

Despite venturing into the cinema with no experience in the area, Anne won not only the audience after the premiere of the first film, she also won the director’s admiration during the audition despite the scare that invaded her.

During an interview with People, the interpreter of “Gatubela” expressed how sharing the set with renowned artists and knowing the magnitude of the project generated more nerves.

“Receiving the script and auditioning for that project was electrifying. I said ‘Oh my God! Will Julie Andrews be in it? She’s fine, she’s fine. Focus, focus, focus,’” Anne said.

On the other hand, Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon, Brittany Murphy and Liv Tyler would also participate in the audition, who already had some recognition and experience in the artistic medium.

After several tests, Hathaway had the opportunity to meet with Gary Marshall, the director of the film. However, her nerves attacked her to such an extent that she fell off the chair.

“I’m very clumsy, messy, scruffy, the type to get in the dirt and rip your clothes off. I throw the lamps and I have bruises in the strangest places”, commented the actress.

Her particular way of being was the push that the director needed to choose her as the protagonist of the emblematic Disney film.

Although “Mia Thermopolis” becomes the refined princess of Genovia, her naturalness is something that does not abandon her, an ingredient that Anne Hathaway brought to the character and that made her into something much more real that connected with the audience.

The granddaughters of the director and producer also had a little influence on the decision, since when they saw her they told their grandfather that Anne had “the hair of a princess”. After 21 years since its premiere, we cannot imagine the popular production with another protagonist.

