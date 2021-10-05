Anne Hathaway and the lesson of The Devil wears Prada

It’s the role that changed her life. And it risked not being his. But, and it is the lesson that Anne Hathaway learned from all this history, perseverance rewards. Because if it weren’t for her stubbornness and a lot of patience, the actress would never have played the part of Andy Sachs in The devil wears Prada (2006).

Anne Hathaway’s secret

Surprise guest of the talent of the most famous drag quen in the world, the RuPaul’s Drag Race, Anne helped the contestants by giving advice on how to make a musical «since I know something about it». Hathaway won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the musical The Miserables.

Then Annie, as she prefers to be called, answered their questions. “Was there any role that you had to fight with all your might to get it?” Asks one of the participants. “How much time do you have?” Joked the actress, before replying seriously. «I’ll tell you a little secret: I was the ninth choice for The Devil wears Prada. But I have learned my lesson: resist, never give up ».

All for Rachel McAdams

In fact, that character was meant and partly built for Rachel McAdams. Which was fresh from the great successes of The pages of our life (2004) and Mean Girls (2004). But the actress had repeatedly refused him. So the production had turned to Juliette Lewis And Claire Danes.

Patience for The Devil wears Prada

Anne Hathaway was only 22 years old and up until that time she had been the princess of Pretty Princess and Ella Enchanted – The magical world of Ella. She risked being eaten alive by Meryl Streep and his evil Miranda. Instead Anne showed great maturity. “I had to be patient because I wasn’t the first choice,” he had already said in 2016. Explaining how hard he had worked to convince the producers. To get their attention, she even went so far as to write the word “hire me” in the sand of an executive’s Zen garden table at the end of their meeting.

The persistence of Anne Hathaway, who wanted that part at all costs, was rewarded in the end. And that was the beginning of his amazing career.

