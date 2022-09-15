Anne Hathaway and the look with which she returns to be Andrea Sachs

When this year the ‘Y2K’ trends began to appear on the catwalks, nobody would have imagined that their boom would now reach as much, or even more, weight than at the beginning of the century. All streams of fashion of yesteryear have returned this 2022: the patterned t-shirts, the low-rise pants, the platforms and, although we didn’t know it yet, the brown leather jackets.

That this shade was one of the favorites of the year, was evidence marked by the catwalks, but that its staging would return to jackets is something that has just reminded us Anne Hathaway making a star appearance in the front row of New York Fashion Week. The actress has dazzled her arrival with a style that makes us travel to 2006, specifically, to one of the scenes of the successful film The Devil wears Prada.

The interpreter became Andrea Sachs again, the most famous fashion intern in history, to attend the parade of fall-winter 2022/23 by Michael Kors. All the flashes addressed her when she appeared minutes before the start of the Show dressed in a over leather shirt and crocodile print which she paired with a black turtleneck sweater and matching mini skirt, worn over patent Christian Louboutin heels. A staging that immediately attracted attention for remind the look in which the protagonist of the film wore a short brown biker de Vince, in a black turtleneck sweater and, just like Hathaway did in this last appearance, bangs paraded over her forehead.

If this time the actress chose to show off her leg, in the film instead she opted for a outfits more autumnal with jeans and brown suede mid-calf boots. The hairstyle was also different: years ago she wore a semi updo and, this time, she collected her long hair in a high ponytail.

Despite these differences, which Anne Hathaway being assigned a seat right next to Anna Wintour in the front row of the parade seems to have been an ideal chance to finish reminiscing about the film, since this could be another scene in which her boss appeared, the magazine director Miranda Priestly, played in her day by Meryl Streep. Thus, the New Yorker has managed to become the protagonist of the last day of this fashion week, showing that nostalgia for the past pervades the entire fashion universe. A cyclical industry of eternal memory.