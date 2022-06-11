Anne Hathaway and the outfit with which she shows that “women who wear yellow trust their beauty”

Anne Hathaway is one of the most talented and stylish actresses in Hollywood. The protagonist of films like “The Devil Wears Prada”has recently made an impact with a series of outfits that undoubtedly remind us that she is an icon.

From the Gucci’s sixties-inspired look with the Cannes debuteven the magnificent white Armani dress that she also wore at the festival and reminded us of her endearing character of Mia in “The princess’s Diary”Anne has shown that she knows how to put everything she wears on trend.

On this occasion, the interpreter attended the presentation of the new collection “Eden, The garden of wonders” of the Bulgari jewelry brand in Parisa city in which she wore an outfit that went viral because it is the perfect outfit for this summer.

Anne stood out by wearing an electric yellow shirt dress which he combined with matching shorts, both garments under Valentine’s signature.

The actress chose cream-colored sneakers and as accessories she wore some of the brand’s high-end jewelry pieces.

Notably, Hathaway just joined as an ambassador for Bugari and recently starred alongside Zendaya in the “Unexpected Wonders” campaign.

Blackpink’s Lisa takes a chance on yellow

Lalisa Manoban, member of the K-Pop group Black Pinkalso attended the event as a brand ambassador, and like Ann, she chose a yellow outfit for the occasion.

the artist of thai origin has been encased in a yellow design of two pieces, which combined with jewelry of the brand.

