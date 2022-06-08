Anne Hathaway and the stormy relationship with the boyfriend with connections in the Vatican that almost landed her in jail

Anne Hathaway She had already become the charming Princess Mia Thermopolis when, in 2004, she met Raffaello Follieri. Like that Garry Marshall film that made her an instant star, the actress also believed that she had fulfilled, in her youth, a great dream: to be able to balance her meteoric professional rise with her private life, which was in an excellent moment.

At the age of 21, Hathaway fell in love with the Italian real estate businessman, and what attracted her most were the stories he told her about the work his foundation did, whose main purpose was to provide a better quality of life for children who They lived in countries of extreme poverty.

Over time, Hathaway knew that the strong desire to succeed in the industry that she had since childhood would not be complete if she did not use her fame and connections for altruistic purposes. In this way, united by this common goal, Hathaway and Follieri watched their relationship grow stronger as they worked together on the Manhattan-based foundation. which had been created a year before the actress entered the life of the businessman.

Before meeting her current husband, Adam Shulman, the actress of Les Miserables had a traumatic relationship with Raffaello Follieri, who deceived her with his criminal acts Grosby Group – LA NACION

Speaking of connections, Hathaway wasn’t the only one with them. In fact, she was the one who was just taking her first steps, no less than hand in hand with Ang Lee with Secret in the mountain in 2005 and David Frankel with The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, two stainless feature films within their genres. Follieri, on the other hand, was a member of a family that, in certain circles, needed no introduction, either because of its good or bad reputation. On the one hand, he came across as a deeply religious man, the same one who traveled with a young Anne to the Vatican, where she met the Pope. Likewise, whoever entered their offices in New York could see, on one side, ecclesiastical clothing and an altar to receive members of the Church. His unwavering beliefs led him to create that foundation with which Hathaway would later collaborate.

On the other hand, there was the weight of family history. Pasquale, his father, had been convicted by an Italian court of taking $300,000 from a company he had run for a short period of time. That conviction came after years of investigation by the FBI and the New York prosecutor’s office, and tarnished the name Raffaello was so proud of. Therefore, the young man made a decision: to move to Italy and study real estate. The time he stayed in his native country was brief. When he returned to New York, he broke away from his father’s criminal behavior by presenting his family as “high net worth real estate developers.”

Anne Hathaway was conquered by Raffaello Follieri at the age of 21 and never knew the fate that this link would have Grosby Group – LA NACION

Once installed in the city where he wanted to take his steps emancipated from Pasquale, Raffaello began to see how his relationship with actress Isabella Orsini collapsed along with the cosmetics company they had founded together.

Follieri, then, went back to the roots, reestablished connections with the Vatican, especially with Cardinal Angelo Sodano, recently deceasedto whom he offered to manage the properties that the Catholic Church had in the United States, just the starting point of a successful business that was missing a single component. Separated from Orsini and aware that appearances had great value in the world in which he moved, Raffaello needed a partner who could be at his side and accompany him in his altruistic streak. When he met Hathaway, he knew that he wanted to forge a future with her.

Anne met Raffaello when she was 21 years old and declared that it was love at first sight Grosby Group – LA NACION

Dazzled by the work that her partner did with the foundation – it was common for Raffaello to have dinner with former President Bill Clinton, always with Anne by his side, to talk to him about the details of his donations – and by how she could actively be part of it , Hathaway was willing to formalize with her boyfriend, her first formal partner and the one that was born under the flashes of Hollywood. Anyway, the untimely romance soon collapsed. While the actress was filming, Follieri received bad news: Cardinal Sodano was retiring and access to investments plummeted as a result. The businessman was confident that the dioceses of the United States would maintain their business with him, but he glimpsed another scenario when the bishops showed no interest in prolonging that “alliance”. That break led him to spend all the money from his investors and build a facade: outside, the connections with the Vatican were still intact and the foundation was not losing its income.

In 2008, Follieri met his mother in New York and, when they were both in a luxurious Trump Tower suite, the businessman was arrested in what seemed like a scene from a movie. History repeated itself. Just as his father had been investigated for years, the same thing happened with Raffaello, whom the IRS (Internal Revenue Service, the North American tax agency) had put a magnifying glass on for a long time. The image of the man at charity events arm in arm with Hathaway meant nothing to the investigators, who were able to corroborate the investor fraud, money laundering, and the conspiracy charge that caused the case against Follieri to be dubbed “Vati-Con.” Eventually, the figure would be revealed and other names would be mentioned: the businessman wasted 50 million dollars from his friend Bill Clinton and philanthropist Ronald Burkle.

Anne Hathaway, years after the dissolution of the bond with the Italian, said that they had been a bad relationship for her Grosby Group – LA NACION

Upon being arrested, the IRS had to carry out its investigation and that is where Hathaway entered the scene, who was questioned to determine if she had been an accomplice in her partner’s criminal interweaving. After his private diaries were confiscated, Hathaway cooperated with the FBI and it was found that she had been another victim of Follieri, who pleaded guilty to all charges filed against him and who was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. Immediately, Anne left the foundation and devoted herself to her career, no longer afraid of facing charges and with her name cleared from her.

A year after that resounding arrest of her ex-partner, Hathaway was at the Oscar ceremony listening to her name being said in the quintet of the best actresses nominated to the statuette for his great performance in Rachel’s wedding. He didn’t win the award that night, but he did in 2013 for his supporting role in The Miserables. Life gave him revenge.

Anne Hathaway, Adam Shulman and a dream wedding Instagram – Archive

Although her relationship with Follieri had exposed her too much – the couple attended numerous events – Hathaway tried to talk little about it with the press years later. “It was a bad relationship; when I found out about the arrest I felt like a fool, I had to find a house to live in, it was one of those situations in which they move the floor, but my family and my friends gave me their support”, he limited himself to saying.

For his part, Follieri gave interviews to ABC news and expressed how much he still loved Anne. “I want the best for her, she was always so sweet to me, we talked many times about getting married (…) I don’t think she knew anything about what was happening because we never had business conversations, I only commented on certain topics,” the businessman remarked. fallen into disgrace, leaving a certain cloak of doubt. Hathaway didn’t take the bait and moved on with her life. Currently, she is married to actor and jewelry designer Adam Schulman, with whom she has two children together, Jonathan and Jack.