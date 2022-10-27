Anne Hathaway and the straight jeans with Veja sneakers, ideal for going out to eat

The normcore tennis trend in 2022 has made our lives easier, especially to combine them with all kinds of garments without falling into the eccentric or giving a misaligned appearance. The wonder of these sneakers is that their versatility goes beyond what is known, because they are perfect with denim outfits, mini skirts, dresses vaporous and the possibilities of combining them are endless. Therefore, it is not surprising that celebrities like Anne Hathaway join the proposal of footwear most viral of street style.

the protagonist of one day opted for the traditional model in white with a black logo and matching stripes, he decided to wear them with jeans straight and high waist in gray. To complement the look, the white shirt with ruffle details (fajada) and a mini leather jacket provided a dose of elegance in a simple and successful way. The result is not only the right one to be fashionable, but also to stylize the figure and look elongated without having to resort to the typical stilettos or boots with heels.

Where have we seen the trend of VEJA sneakers?

If you still can’t get your pair, the celebrities will convince you to do so starting today. Kate Middleton is one of our favorite examples to port low sole tennis with Cowboys at hip height, where a tank top, together with your wardrobe blazer, will be the key garments to conquer the season with style. At the same time, Natalie Portman takes them with straight jeans, high neck blouse and navy blue blazer to elevate your sophisticated style. On the other hand, the prescribers of style captivate with wide leg trousersbasic shirts and sneakers of the moment.