Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie in Lady Macbeth’s new film

As reported by several international newspapers, Anne Hathaway And Thomasin McKenzie joined the cast of Eileen, a drama he will see as director William Oldroyd on his second career film after his exciting debut with Lady Macbeth, now dated 2016. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Ottessa Moshfegh.

Produced by Fox Searchlight, the cast of the film will also find Shea Whigham (Boradwalk Empire, Joker) while the director of photography will be Ari Wegner, who recently worked on The power of the dog by Jane Campion, released in December on Netflix. In the shots that you find at the bottom of this news you can already view some photos from Eileen’s set.

Thomasin McKenzie starred in Last Night in Soho, the latest film by Edgar Wight while Anne Hathaway appeared in Locked Down, available on HBO Max from January 14, 2021 and in Italy from April. Last night in Soho is available digitally since January 4th, while from January 14th 2022 it will be available in physical home video format.

Below is the synopsis of the novel Eileen, written by Ottessa Moshfegh (via Amazon): “We were in 1964, everything was going to happen.” American girls discover miniskirts, smoke on the street, conquer new freedoms. But Eileen Dunlop is not like other girls, she doesn’t try to make herself attractive, she doesn’t listen to the Beatles and she doesn’t watch Ed Sullivan on TV, she doesn’t care about funny or popular things. He lives with his alcoholic father in a suburban town, in a neighborhood with streets lined with trees and people full of civic sense: a place that seems wonderful to drive by. She works in a reformatory for teenage boys, she follows the rules as her conservative and Catholic upbringing taught her. She clocks in and out, fearful of being punished or excluded: no one could say of her that she is a pervert, a thief or a liar. Eileen’s life could go on like this forever, boring and dull like her knee-length wool skirts and thick stockings. But it doesn’t happen. Because Eileen is actually a fury, thoughts always in motion, the mind like that of a murderer. It is 1964 and freedom is not far off. What if freedom had an ambiguous and seductive name like Rebecca Saint John? The impeccable director of the prison, with the eyes of a strange blue tropical pool and the crazy ways of the extraordinarily handsome rich? Perhaps, without Rebecca, Eileen would have spent time swearing to God that she would change, become a real lady, keep a diary, go to church, pray, wear clean clothes, choose cute friends, pair steadily with a good boy, she would take care of the laundry. Perhaps, without Rebecca, Eileen would not have made her way alone, an orphan driving away on a freezing Christmas morning …