Anne Hathaway and those strange coincidences that link the actress to William Shakespeare

Today, November 12, 2021, American actress Anne Hathaway turns 39 years old. Talented, award-winning and star of several literary films such as Becoming Jane And The devil wears Prada, Anne Hathaway it has a very special name. Let’s find out the different ones together coincidences that link her to the greatest English playwright of all time: William Shakespearee.



Ready for a massive dose of romance and dreamy digression?

Let’s start by saying that Anne Hathaway shares the name with Shakespeare’s wife: in 1582 Shakespeare, eighteen, marries a woman called just like that. Anne Hathaway is eight years his senior, and from their union three sons, a daughter and two twins are born, both of whom died prematurely.



William and Anne remain married for life, but while she stays with the family in Stratford Upon Avon, he spends practically the most important part of his life in London, where he lives in theater.

Anne Hathaway: two women, one destiny?

Not much is known about the life of the Bard and the information that has come down to us is fragmented and steeped in mystery: Much of the charm of Shakespeare and his work lies in the fact that we can play with the imagination and continue to feed his myth. We therefore do not know if Shakespeare and his wife were actually in love or on good terms.

Their age difference has been the focus of numerous disputes: there are historians and scholars who claim they married a shotgun wedding because she was pregnant; others who instead theorize a marriage of convenience: he poor and with his family in ruins, she out of marriageable age with a family in good economic conditions behind her.



We prefer to think that the two loved each other, even if William’s passion for theater and his talent took him away from home: after all, the two remained married until their death.



Indeed, since we feel in the mood for great love stories, we like to think that their two souls have somehow chased and met again, centuries later.

That’s all? Just because the two women have the same name? You may be wondering. Well no, there are other coincidences too. Even Anne Hathaway, the American actress, in fact, has been happily married since 2012 to actor Adam Shulman. AND guess who the actress’s husband looks like?



Well yes (it is appropriate to say, this time): the American actor has features that make him incredibly similar to the English playwright William Shakespeare, if we take as a reference the few representations of the Bard that have come down to us.

William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway: an eternal love

From time to time this story of incredible coincidences is unleashed on social media and tickles the most romantic fantasies of users, lovers of the world of books or not. So over the years there are many clues “unearthed” among the verses of Shakespeare, phrases that could be interpreted in favor of this theory, fake news. A few examples? We often read “Shakespeare wrote: Life is too short to love you in just one, I promise to look for you in the next life”, a phrase that would appear to be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Apparently, however, there is no evidence that this phrase exists in the corpus of Shakespearean works. This is a tweet from @ Grocer:

Anne Hathaway’s husband bears a great resemblance to the poet William Shakespeare. Shakespeare’s wife, who died in 1623, was named Anne Hathaway. Shakespeare once wrote: “Life is too short to love you in just one. I promise to look for you in the next life ” pic.twitter.com/Ic9HvHtNOb – Grocer (@ Grocer) March 20, 2021

Or they are still the object of attention the verses of Sonnet X:

“let another version of you come to life for my sake



so that your beauty can still flourish “

The Sonnet X however, it does not appear to be dedicated to his wife, as it is believed that the Sonnet 145 because of a pun that remembers his name.

In conclusion, Of course we don’t have concrete evidence, but the works of Shakespeare have always told great loves, romantic, passionate, eternal: one more reason to indulge in a few seconds of dreamy reverie, imagining the powerful love of two souls who have braved the centuries to find each other again.



Did you know these coincidences? Are you a fan of Shakespearean works? We look forward to seeing you in the comments as always.