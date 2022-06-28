Anne Hathaway and Zendaya Star in Commercial Directed by Paolo Sorrentino – Movie News

‘Unexpected Wonders’ is the title of the commercial for the jewelry brand that brought together Anne Hathayway and Zendaya, who were directed by Paolo Sorrentino in a story that recalls ‘Ocean’s 8: The Scammers’ with luxurious diamonds.

High jewelery commercials have returned thanks to Paolo Sorrentino (It was the hand of God), who reunited Anne Hathaway and Zendaya to promote the new Bulgari collection entitled unexpected wonders.

Through a footage of just under two and a half minutes, the two performers wear colorful dresses and silk blouses while they smile at each other and they walk through a sprawling estate, of course wearing various signature Bulgari rings, bracelets and earrings.

Anne Hathaway and Zendaya star in Bulgari’s new campaign titled ‘Unexpected Wonders’.



“In search of wonder. There are no endings. Only new beginnings”, say the two actresses in turn while a violin plays a melodic composition. Scene cuts appear more frequently to make way for new changes of clothes and of course, pieces of jewelry.

At one point in the footage dubbed a movie by Bulgari, the Oscar winner sits in front of a grand piano and begins to play a tune as Flowers of different colors fall from the ceiling of a marble hall with Zendaya smiling throughout.

The commercial was directed by Paolo Sorrentino.



Despite the melancholy beat that reflects on the past, the last few seconds of the commercial shifts to a contemporary soundtrack with some choruses, this gives way to the two protagonists begin to dance, only to end up embracing looking at the horizon.

The clip was accompanied by the following message on Bulgari’s social networks: “Accept the heartwarming invitation from Rome and look for joy and wonder in every momentthe beauty that shines in the most surprising places, knowing that staying curious opens us to endless opportunities for happiness.”

The clip is set in Rome, Italy.



We recently saw Anne Hathaway conquer the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with a set of clothes that the photographers could not resist to release whole bursts and get the best angle of the listed actresswho appeared at the Gallic meeting to present his new film Armageddon Time by James Gray, where he shared credits with Anthony Hopkins and Jessica Chastain.