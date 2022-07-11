Entertainment

Anne Hathaway appears Barbie-style at Valentino show

MEXICO CITY, July 10 (EL UNIVERSAL).- As a top model and in true Barbie style, actress Anne Hathaway appeared this Saturday at the Valentino haute couture show in Italy, where she caught the gaze of all the attendees and paparazzi.

It was in a little bright pink dress that the Oscar-winning artist, who has always proven to be a fashion icon, attended.

The American complemented her outfit with platform shoes and a bag in the same tone as her outfit, the rest of the look, which went viral on networks, she achieved with loose hair and very natural makeup.

This parade, where the designer Valentino Garavani presented his new winter collection, was held on the steps of the Plaza de España, in Rome, which was also attended by personalities such as Naomi Campbell and Kate Hudson.

This is not the first time that Hathaway has shown good taste in fashion, since in other social events and in some films in which she has participated, she has shown to be close to glamour.

For example, in her recent attendance at Cannes, last May, where she was presenting the film that stars “Armageddon Time”, where she wore an elegant white Armani dress with a neckline, sequins, a long train in which she wore a bow.

Outside the ceremony, the native of Brooklyn, New York was captured with a colored jumpsuit, heels and black glasses.

In the cinema she has been close to fashion, as in: “The devil wears fashion” in which at first she is shown as a disheveled young woman, but later she changes her image with impeccable clothes or in films such as “Fashion Intern” , “Ocean’s 8”, “The Witches”, among others.

