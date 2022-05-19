Anne Hathaway arrived on the Cannes red carpet with an off-white look

Just two days after its start, the Cannes Film Festival became a true demonstration of fashion, trends and, above all, glamor. This time it was the turn of Anne Hathaway: the actress shone in the red carpet with an impeccable white two piece set crop top and skirt with a huge satin bow on the back as an adornment signed by Giorgio Armani.

Anne Hathaway dressed in white

Anne Hathaway dazzled photographers and fashionistas on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore an elegant set of strapless crop top bandeau type and one high waist maxi skirt, very tight to the bodywith an impressive detail on the back: a satin maxi bowwhich drops a long tail to the ground.

Anne Hathaway chose white for her gala look. (Photo: EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER).

He completed the elegant and sophisticated bet with a XXL silver necklace with a huge blue gemstone setting, which took all the attention of the audience. The accessory matches a ring he wore on his right hand, also with a blue rhinestone setting.

Anne Hathaway rocked her look at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe).

The beauty look? He accompanied such a fashion choice with make up simple, but no less striking for that, based on light shades with glittertotal mascara blackrosy blush and a colored lipstick nakedin tone with your skin.

Anne Hathaway dazzled in a white dress with a maxi bow detail. (Photo: EFE/EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo).

True to her style, for her hair she chose a simple hairstyle: loose, center parting and straight. With ease and delicacy, she captured all eyes of the festival and gave fashion chair with her look in white, a bet that sweeps among the famous and that every day it becomes more trend.

Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in an off-white look. (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP).

The red carpet at Cannes

The actress Elle Fanning reaffirmed her romantic and princely style with a very elegant dress signed by Armani Prive: a design strapless color pale pink made of tulleembellished with crystals and with one flowing skirt with more volume at the bottom.

Elle Fanning turned heads on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe). For: REUTERS

Eva Longoria surprised with a metallic dress by Cristina Ottaviano, fitted to the body, with dropped straps and a mosaic effect. She accompanied him with matching jewelry, stunning eye makeup with intense eyeliner and shadows in shades of purple, and a semi-pulled strap.

Eva Longoria swept the Cannes red carpet. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard). For: REUTERS

Jennifer Connelly arrived at the red carpet of Cannes arm in arm Tom Cruise for the presentation of the second part of top gun. And she did it to pure glamor: I carry a dress Louis Vuitton silver, fitted to the body, with long sleeves and a collar off shoulder.

Jennifer Connelly chose the color silver for her gala look. (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier). For: REUTERS

