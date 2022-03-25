Anne Hathaway beat out Kelly Clarkson on her own song

On March 22, Anne Hathaway made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new miniseries WeCrashed on AppleTV. However, that’s not all the actress did during her time with the American Idol winner. in 2002 .

“Sing That Name That Tune” is a segment on Clarkson’s show in which she and her guest compete against each other to guess the song that is playing by singing the words first. For those who may remember, Hathaway has a talent for singing, which she demonstrated in the 2004 film Ella Enchanted.

Already three points behind Hathaway, Clarkson wanted to redeem himself with the final round. “Can you play a damn song that I know?” she begged her to the band. Not even three seconds later, Hathaway immediately recognized the track and sang the opening lyric to “Since You’ve Been Gone,” causing Clarkson to physically fall to his knees and face down on the floor. “How?! How did you know just from that? she screamed as she faced defeat. “Kelly Clarkson, if you don’t understand how much we all love that song. Everyone here knew it at first. Everyone here knew it,” the Oscar-winning actress replied.