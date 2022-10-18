Anne Hathaway brings back Andy Sachs’ bangs

Anne Hathaway he sure knows how to wear a good fringe, doesn’t he Andy Sachs? Whether done as a full bang, to the side, wavy or draped, the actress masters the style. bangs style to perfection.

After sporting a spectacular ’60s bouffant hairstyle that paid homage to Jean Shrimpton last week, actress and Oscar winnermade her trademark full bangs a point of attention at an event in Los Angeles in her most recent appearance.

Anne Hathaway.GettyImages.

the bangs of Anne Hathaway, very elegant, it moves masterfully between the wavy bangs and the curtain fringe. Her haircut effortlessly frames her face and was styled with soft tousled waves at the ends, along with the right amount of lively texture. Along with other perfect bangs in Hathaway’s gallery of fame—from a recent Andy-inspired look (The Devil Wears Fashionable) to her french girl bangs Last year’s side swept – the new look offers excellent inspiration for the coming season.

‘Anne Hathaway she’s never afraid to take a chance on a look,” says Luke Hersheson, “she’s the reason I don’t buy into the idea that the shape of your face should dictate your haircut (she’s capable of quite graphic bangs). ‘. Despite being graphic and quite defined, Hersheson says the reason it works so well is because it becomes a ‘slanted curtain fringe’ at the sides, which gives it a certain airy, informal feel. .