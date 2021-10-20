News

Anne Hathaway: Call me what you want but not Anne

It happens to many people that they are so used to being called by diminutives and nicknames, that when you hear their full name you immediately understand that something is wrong. And it doesn’t just happen to us mere mortals, but even to Hollywood stars like Anne Hathaway.

Remote guest of the Tonight Show from Jimmy Fallon to present his latest film Locked Down, took the opportunity to launch a very special appeal: she doesn’t want to be called Anne.

Hathaway: Anne only calls me my mom when she’s angry

The conductor asked her if he could call her Annie or if he preferred Anne and the actress asked once and for all to “forget” her first name.

This because only her mom calls her that when she’s definitely mad at her, so every time you hear “Anne”Thinks she is on the verge of being scolded.

When at 14 she had to join the actors’ union, the Screen Actors Guild, she was asked what name to do it and she replied her Anne Hathaway (the actress among other things is namesake of William Shakespeare’s wife) without thinking about it too much and without reflecting on the fact that all her life she would have felt called that.

During the interview with Jimmy Fallon she explained that on the set as in private life everyone calls her Annie or miss H or Hath shortening her surname, inviting everyone to do the same, since no one can associate her with the real name.

In addition to the appellation issue, the actress told of her latest film, set during the lockdown, and also of the difficulties in real life in dealing with it two small children. His Jonathan and Jack are respectively 4 and 1 years old, and it was not easy to manage them not being able to go out and restricting them too.

