Entertainment

Anne Hathaway celebrates anniversary of “The devil wears fashion” with criticism of the repeal of the right to abortion

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Andy Sachs is still present in the hearts of fans of “The Devil Wears Fashion” (2006) and Anne Hathaway He is very aware of it. That is why on a new anniversary of the premiere of the tape that starred alongside Mery Streep and Emily Blunt, dedicated a post on his Instagram account to celebrate the film.

The actress uploaded a series of photos sharing several of the looks with which she stood out in the film, giving life to the assistant of the demanding Miranda Priestly, editor of Runway magazine. In a first part of her message, Anne Hathaway highlights the work of Patricia Field, the designer behind her outfit in “The devil wears fashion”.

“Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield. She gave us the most incredible, iconic, joyous outfits that somehow still hold up 16 years later.”he expressed.

Then, he did not miss the opportunity to highlight that the tape narrated a story starring powerful female characters and in a country that recognized the right to abortion, which was eliminated by the US Supreme Court a few days ago. Anne Hathaway joined the celebrities and public figures who have protested this setback for a right that she had governed since 1973.

“I am amazed at the fact that the young female characters in this film built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health”Anne Hathaway wrote.

See Anne Hathaway’s Post Celebrating “The Devil Wears Fashion”

Recommended video: Thalía and her fun exercise routine to keep her figure

Source link

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

The truth about the friendship of Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie

15 mins ago

“Thor: love and thunder” is the gayest Marvel movie according to Natalie Portman | Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi | Films

26 mins ago

“You will understand me”

27 mins ago

Emma Watson pretended to be ‘incredibly boring’ to gain more privacy

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button