Anne Hathaway celebrates Pretty Princess’s 20 years with unpublished photos

“The film that opened hundreds of sleepovers”, so Anne Hathaway celebrates the 20th anniversary of Pretty Princess

Anne Hathaway posted some souvenir photos from the set of Pretty Princess (original title The Princess Diaries), on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film that launched his career in Hollywood. Hathaway – who was only 18 at the time – wrote on Instagram that the film has “Hundreds of pajama parties inaugurated”. In the images we also find his co-stars Julie Andrews, Mandy Moore, Heather Matarazzo, Sandra Oh and the late director Garry Marshall.

In the film, Anne Hathaway’s character Mia Thermopolis is an American student who discovers she is actually a wealthy royal heiress from her estranged grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews). The film takes place during her ambitious transformation from “any girl” to princess, all while trying to live with her life as an American teenager. The film is based on a 2000 book by Meg Cabot. The success of the first film generated a following in 2004, Prince Charming Wanted (The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement).

Loading... Advertisements

A third chapter could also be on the way, rumored for years (as early as 2016) and reconfirmed in 2019 by Hathaway herself, who had revealed that the script had already been written. Last year Julie Andrews said of the alleged sequel: “It has been talked about for a long time, but I have not yet been offered anything and I have not read anything. I think I would. I’m getting terribly old and irritable “.

Read also – Pretty Princess 3: Anne Hathaway “no movie without a good script!”