News

Anne Hathaway celebrates Pretty Princess’s 20 years with unpublished photos

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

“The film that opened hundreds of sleepovers”, so Anne Hathaway celebrates the 20th anniversary of Pretty Princess

Anne Hathaway posted some souvenir photos from the set of Pretty Princess (original title The Princess Diaries), on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film that launched his career in Hollywood. Hathaway – who was only 18 at the time – wrote on Instagram that the film has “Hundreds of pajama parties inaugurated”. In the images we also find his co-stars Julie Andrews, Mandy Moore, Heather Matarazzo, Sandra Oh and the late director Garry Marshall.

In the film, Anne Hathaway’s character Mia Thermopolis is an American student who discovers she is actually a wealthy royal heiress from her estranged grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews). The film takes place during her ambitious transformation from “any girl” to princess, all while trying to live with her life as an American teenager. The film is based on a 2000 book by Meg Cabot. The success of the first film generated a following in 2004, Prince Charming Wanted (The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement).

Loading...
Advertisements

A third chapter could also be on the way, rumored for years (as early as 2016) and reconfirmed in 2019 by Hathaway herself, who had revealed that the script had already been written. Last year Julie Andrews said of the alleged sequel: “It has been talked about for a long time, but I have not yet been offered anything and I have not read anything. I think I would. I’m getting terribly old and irritable “.

Read also – Pretty Princess 3: Anne Hathaway “no movie without a good script!”


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

942
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
757
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
740
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
602
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
586
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
571
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
569
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
555
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
510
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
486
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
To Top