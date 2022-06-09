Anne Hathaway combines baggy jeans and a black blazer in an elegant casual look – New Woman

Throughout his illustrious career, Anne Hathaway not only has he earned a place of honor in Hollywood with his talent, but also a title like fashion reference with his exquisite style.

The American star stands out with each of his stylistic choices wherever he goes, be it a look glamorous for the red carpet or a casual ensemble for your daily life.

This is how he tried it this Tuesday, June 7, when he went for a walk through the city of New York in a casual yet chic outfit with which she not only looked fantastic, she also reaffirmed herself as a fashion example.

Anne Hathaway gives style classes on a casual outing in New York

The 39-year-old interpreter was caught wasting style on a solo outing by the Big Apple with a outfit starring the fashion jeans for seasons: the baggy.

Hathaway’s blue jeans for the ride were relaxed light wash, high rise and straight legs which was worn with the hem turned up to be more comfortable without compromising the style.

The Oscar winner combined them with a fitted navy blue blouse with a v-neckline and some pristine white sneakers with which he took safe steps through the streets of New York.

However, the artist broke the casual and carefree air of her attire by adding to the mix an elegant black blazer long silhouette, single breasted and traditional notch lapels.

As for accessories, Anne enhanced the air chic of look with glamorous black sunglasses with rose gold jewel embellishment on the temples Bulgariana black scarf and gold earrings.

As well as a Serpenti Forever bag from the Italian firm in white leather with a gold-plated snake head closure and a snake body chain with a white leather strap.

Lastly, the mother of two finished off her modern take on the classic style combo by leaving her hair is loose in a distinguished way and a makeup that highlighted her pink lips.

In this way, with this appearance on his day off from filming Mother’s Instinct, Anne Hathaway not only did she waste grace, she also gave a style chair to be the most elegant.

And it is that, with this combination for his walk through the streets of New York, he taught his simple key to bring elegance to the most relaxed outfit: add a basic black jacket.