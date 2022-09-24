Anne Hathaway confirms filming of “Princess Diaries 3”

Anne Jacqueline Hathaway better known as “

” is an American actress, born in Brooklyn, New York on November 12, 1982, who has been active since the mid-nineties and has participated in different films such as “The Fashion Intern”, “

”, among others, but it would take the greatest recognition thanks to her role in “Les Miserables” for which she won the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the SAG for Best Supporting Actress.

“The princess’s Diary” It has been one of the most important productions in the career of Anne, who became the first ambassador in history, now The actress has given the fans a huge pleasure because she confirmed the third installment of the saga.

The background of the Princess Diary

Premiered in October 2001 on “princess diary” was directed by Garry Marshall with a story by Meg Cabot that came to the big screen with performances by

and Julie Andrews to tell the story of Mia Thermopolis the next heiress to the throne of the fictional country of Genovia.

In this one hour and fifty five minute romantic comedy, Mia is faced with knowing that her grandmother is a queen, that she comes from another country and continent and that very soon she would have to take on the role of monarch.

The light-hearted, sweet and family film managed to raise 165.3 million, which prompted a sequel three years later, in July 2004.

What is known about Princess Diaries 3?

Eighteen years after the last film, Hathaway has been interviewed on a late-night show for a television network in the United States, where was questioned about whether it was true that there would be a third and final installment in the Princess Diary.

To which Anne replied: “There is a script for a third movie, I want to do itJulie wants to do it, Debra the director wants to, it just hasn’t come out because we want to do something as wonderful as you deserve, we also love the project very much and we wouldn’t want to do something that doesn’t meet expectations “, concluded making it clear that there would be a third installment soon.

although now It will be necessary to know when the filming will begin and the release date.

