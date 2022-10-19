Anne Hathaway Confirms There Will Not Be The Devil Wears Prada 2

If you are the type who dreams of a sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” or better known in Latin America as “El Diablo Viste a la Moda”, you can start writing your own fanfic, now that will not happen.

This was stated by Anne Hathaway, when asked about the subject during the premiere of her new film, “Armageddon Time”, in New York.

“There will not be a sequel. It’s not going to happen. It’s like… we can’t do this. it won’t. The movie exists. There are other movies. There will be other movies. We can see it again,” Anne Hathaway responded to ET Online.

The rumor about a possible “The Devil Wears Prada 2” has gained strength on social networks recently. The reason were Hathaway’s photos with Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, sitting together in the front row of the New York Fashion Week.

The image referred to the film and even seemed like a marketing action, since the 36-year-old actress She appeared dressed in an outfit very similar to that of her character Andy.

Anna Wintour, after allwas the inspiration for the character of Miranda Priestlyplayed by Meryl Streep.

The film is an adaptation of the book of the same title written by American Lauren Weisberger. He published a sequel in 2013 called Revenge Wears Prada.

The sequel’s story follows Andrea Sachs (played by Hathaway) ten years after leaving fashion magazine Runaway and getting rid of Miranda. In the sequel, Andrea is very successful and works as an editor for a luxury wedding magazine and Emily is best friends with her.

The second book made the New York Times bestseller list, but it did not repeat the same success of the first.