Anne Hathaway conquers Cannes 2022 in a white dress

The actress Anne Hathaway dazzled during his appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on the occasion of the presentation of the film Armageddon Timewho stars

The American made an appearance with an amazing Armani white dressmade with sequins and with a neckline of the type word of honor, in addition to a neat opening under the chest and a long tail that sported a bow.

In addition, on the neck of the famous highlighted a necklace of Bvlgari Eden The Garden of Wonders collection.

It stands out that this look referred many followers of the actress to her character of Mia Thermopoliswhich he performed in The princess’s Diary.

Armageddon Time

The American filmmaker James Gray presented this Thursday in competition at Cannes Armageddon Timea film set in 1980s New York and the difficult race relations in the city.

The film stars Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong (Succession) and Anthony Hopkins.

Photo: AFP

This film tells of the relationship of a boy, Paul (Repeta Banks), with his grandfather and a black friend, who has one foot out of school because of his turbulent behavior.

Gray won acclaim and did well at the box office three years ago with A Space Odyssey, Ad Astra, with Brad Pitt. His first movie Little Odessawas also set in his native New York.

Armageddon Day does not, however, have the same ambition as Little Odessa nor the drama of Ellie’s dream (2013), with Marion Cotillard.

Gray delivers his most autobiographical film at the age of 53, in a Jewish family in which the memory of Nazi persecution is still present through his grandfather, but at the same time the fear of relating to people of other races.

Photo: AFP

Safety on the streets of New York deteriorates under Democratic rule, while a powerful and well-known family, the Trumps, make themselves known at Paul’s school.

The rise in crime in New York, as well as the ghost of former President Donald Trump, who continues to haunt US politics, gives a patina of current affairs to Armageddon Day. But with period music (The Clash, Sugarhill Gang).

