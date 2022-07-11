Anne Hathaway conquers Cannes with a minidress and 70’s look

Anne Hathaway has been one of the most anticipated, loved and acclaimed celebrities of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

During her most recent parade at the photo shoot of Armageddon Time She was photographed wearing a flirty and striking look that evokes the fashion of the 70s.

She wore a shiny black and blue minidress, made from PVC by the luxury fashion house gucci.

The design consisted of a bustier navy blue with pointed cups and thick straps matched with a high black skirt with glittery details made up.

Photo: EFE

She added a pair of platform and chunky heels, as well as a clutch from the recent collections of guccimultiple silver bracelets, diamond rings and a pair of circular earrings.

It was her chocolate-colored hair that gave her impressive seventies air. look. And it is that the celebrity opted for a half ponytail with crepe and wavy locks both on the sides of the face and in the rest of the hairstyle.

Anne, 39, highlighted her eternally youthful face with light makeup, a pale foundation, blush pink lipstick nakedlight silver shadows on the eyelids, a fine cat eyes black and mascara.

When she arrived at the photocall, the actress wore sunglasses of the type 70’s style cat eye.

Later in her red carpet show, the celebrity from The princess’s Diary posed with part of the cast of the film in which he stars, including James Strong and the director James Grey.

Prior to the photo session, Anne walked the red carpet at the premiere of Armageddon Time with an impressive white dress that made her look like a modern princess, with blue jewelry that evoked the star necklace of titanica and the wedding ring of the Princess Diana.

Before traveling to Cannes, the actress was working on the set of the film She Came To Me in New York, same in which he acts together with Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Brian d’Arcy James Y Joanna Kulig.

The scene that Anne and Peter were shooting while being photographed by the paparazzi It is set in autumn, so both wore outfits alluding to the cold and nostalgic season.

According to the first synopses, She Came To Me tells the story of a composer suffering from writer’s block who is inspired after having an affair.

Hathaway plays a woman named Patricia, while the star of game of thrones is the writer Steven.

MA