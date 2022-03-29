Anne Hathaway conquers New York with her multicolored look – El Sol de Toluca

It seems that Miranda Priestly’s fashion and style lessons worked not only for Andy Sachs, but also for Anne Hathaway herself.

It was on the promotional tour of his new Apple TV + series, we crashedwhen Hathaway taught style.

On your visit to the program The Late Show with Stephen Colbertthe award-winning actress, wore a colorful look from head to toe, inspired by the famous polka dots style or polka dots.

It was a three-piece set by Christopher John Rogers and the Medusa mini bag by Versace. With the help of stylist Erin Walsh, she paired a bustier with wide leg pants and an oversized blazer, all in the same gradient dot jacquard print from the fall 2021 collection, Collection 008.

The bright outfit exemplifies Rogers’ signature playfulness and graphicism. “Let the clothes bring you joy!” Walsh wrote on her Instagram account alongside the Hathaway photos. “I love that fashion can do that,” she added.

Featuring rainbow hues like neon green, purple, red, blue, orange, the actress’s look turned heads on the streets of Manhattan as she posed before entering the set of the show.

While in jewelry, she opted for Bvlgari pieces, such as the Forever earrings in 18-carat white gold and the Serpenti ring in 18-carat white gold and pavé diamonds.

The look is a fun change from Hathaway’s typically chic preppy style, though she’s no stranger to experimenting with edgy looks.

On other occasions, specifically for the virtual premiere of locked down, chose three different metallic dresses while at the premiere of the witchesopted for a spectacular red couture dress by Ralph & Russo.