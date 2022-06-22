Anne Hathaway conquers Twitter and the Cannes red carpet | Big Bang

On May 17, the seventy-fifth edition of one of the most important international festivals in the film industry began: the Cannes Film Festival. Quite a cinematographic event (but also media and fashion), in which hundreds of directors, producers, actors, actresses and personalities of the seventh art in general gather to celebrate cinema in an international competition.

Film critics, specialized journalists and fans from all over the world meet in the French city to witness the great stars that during the second fortnight of May come together in this place, in addition to paying special attention to the films, short films, filmmakers and performers that compete in the Official Selection.

During the afternoon of May 19 we witnessed the red carpet for the presentation of Armageddon Timethe movie of James Gray that is in competition and that brought together some of the most impressive looks of what we have been editing. However, one actress set social networks on fire above all others: Anne Hathaway.





Anne Hathaway on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival dressed in Giorgio Armani / Getty Images

The winner of an Oscar for her role in The Miserables He is part of a heart-stopping cast that also includes great names in film history such as Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong. The actress monopolized the spotlight on the red carpet with a white crop top and maxi skirt set designed by Giorgio Armani which was completed with a bow with a train at the back and a diamond and sapphire pendant that is part of the Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders high jewelry collection created by Bulgari.

Twitter users from all over the world have echoed the photographs to highlight the beauty of Anne Hathaway, who is about to turn 40 and dazzles wherever she goes. Here we leave you with some of the best tweets about the actress of great contemporary classics like Princesa by surprise Y The Devil Wears Prada.

What we are clear about is that no matter how many years go by, Anne Hathaway will always be an example of elegance and know how to be on any red carpet, conquering critics and fans alike while continuing to position herself as one of the most important faces in the film industry of the last twenty years.