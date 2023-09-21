Anne Hathaway attends the “Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery” event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice.

In a new interview with People, Anne Hathaway reveals she’s not shy about aging. “Aging is just another word for living,” she tells the publication on Wednesday (September 20). And what you do with it from there is personal and up to you. “I feel great – I feel better than I did in my twenties because I’m taking better care of myself.”

Devil Wears Prada The 40-year-old star said he had to give up alcohol in his 30s. “I couldn’t do this anymore,” she says. “I couldn’t live the life I wanted while drinking.” Now, being a mother of two, the actress feels she needs to focus on providing herself with better nutrition. If she could go back to her 25-year-old self, who felt she didn’t have to do anything, she would say to herself: “‘Oh darling, darling, there’s a whole other world out there, and it tastes Like an avocado.”

Discussing “postpartum snapback”, the unrealistic pressure placed on women to get back to their pre-pregnancy body, Hathaway says people don’t talk about it. She shares that she felt better when she found out about it, adding that it takes three years for your body to fully recover from pregnancy. I didn’t step back. “I want to be very clear about this.” She is survived by her husband of 12 years, actor and producer Adam Shulman, 42, and sons Jonathan, 7, and Jack, 3. With Jack, the princess diary The actress said it took “every minute of those three years.” Giving advice to women, she says, “Let your body remain a body. There is nowhere to get there. It is now. Be present and take care of yourself, and don’t have expectations.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hathaway says fashion is about being yourself and taking risks. She says it’s more about expression rather than worrying about hitting a mark. “This is not a dress rehearsal; “This is life,” she says. Admitting that while she was given “so many things” at a young age, she didn’t always know how to appreciate them. As a result, she felt bad about herself and didn’t know how to enjoy what she was wearing.