Anne Hathaway dazzled with this pink tweed blazer – New Woman

Anne Hathaway somehow always manages to look truly beautiful, the touch she adds to all the clothes she wears is unique and always ends up using garments that are according to the seasons and the trends that fashion sets.

It is a fact that her looks always give something to talk about for the beauty and elegance with which she wears themand it is that, Hathaway knew how to win over her audience thanks to films such as ‘The Princess Diaries’ of Disney’, ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’, ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘Intern of Fashion’.

Andy Sachs? Anne Hathway wears a pink Versace tweed blazer

Anne Hathaway has become one of the muses of fashion, an actress so beloved by firms such as valentinewho has been seen on countless catwalks using her iconic pink outfits from the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, or the white look she wore for Moncler for the celebration of his 70 years.

This time, the actress is promoting one of the most anticipated films of the year, ‘Armaggedon Time’ where she will play a mother from the 80s who will face the process of growth and development of her son’s adolescence.

It was her head stylist Erin Walsh who was in charge of showing off the look on her official Instagram account, where The actress is seen wearing a pink tweed blazer with tights, a Versace skirt and boots by French designer Isabel Marant, a Bvlgari bag and sunglasses.You read that right, sunglasses for fall! Be careful with this trend because it is possible that it will come very strong.