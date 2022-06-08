Anne Hathaway dazzles at the Bvlgari High Jewelery Gala in Paris

The American interpreter Anne Hathaway became one of the main focuses of attention in the Bvlgari High Jewelry Gala which took place yesterday in Paris. Last month, the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada was catapulted as the new ambassador of the luxury jewelry company. She herself starred alongside fellow actress Zendaya in the brand’s latest campaign, under the title of Unexpected Wonders and the direction of Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino.

Without losing their own essence, both Hollywood stars radiated elegance and sophistication on screen. They were three minutes in which, in addition to monopolizing all eyes for the ostentatious creations –in terms of jewelry– that they wore, they left the spectators in suspense after dressing up in dreamy looks made up of corsets, flowing shirts and loose-leg pants.

Days after the launch of a project that celebrates feminine power in what is known as The Eternal City, Anne Hathaway poses before the cameras again and proves, once again, that there is no better style muse to inspire us in summer than her. the actress of Armageddon Time attended as a special guest, in Paris, the presentation of Eden: The Garden of Wonderfrom Bulgari.

Anne Hathaway’s look in the French capital

On the occasion of the exhibition of this high jewelry collection devised by the creative director Fabrizio Buonamassa, Anne Hathaway decided to wear an electric yellow shirt dress that she combined with matching shorts, both garments signed by Valentino. Definitively, the interpreter has concluded our incessant search for which she will be one of the most demanded maxi pieces in the following weeks.

Shirt dresses will become ideal for all types of women, as they adapt easily – being extremely flattering – to any silhouette. Likewise, the fact that Hathaway has chosen to wear said creation dyed yellow confirms that the hue in question is postulated as one of the star colors of the season according to the geniuses of the sector. walkways and street style have ruled that the most striking and saturated variant of yellow will be the one that rules on the asphalt this spring-summer 2022, taking over our favorite confections.

As far as complements and accessories are concerned, Anne Hathaway’s construction at last night’s gala was completed, first, with the firm’s jewelry. On this occasion, she shone with a necklace of sparkling stones, bracelet and rings. Secondly, the American got on some white mules-style high-heeled shoes, pointing out that it is the slingback footwear symbol of elegance and comfort that lovers of trends will sigh for throughout this spring and summer period. .

Although it is true that Anne Hathaway’s stylistic commitment rises as the ideal choice for formal environments, it will also be for those more relaxed and carefree situations. And it is that, who has not imagined having the shirt dress as the best ally in any summer plan?

At the event, our protagonist today was accompanied by other brand ambassadors such as Priyanka Chopra and Lisa Manoban. Hathaway and the member of the group Blackpink caused a furor in social networks when, after sitting together, it was observed that the musical artist was also wearing a two-piece set in vibrant yellow made up of a crop top off-shoulder and long high-waisted skirt, belonging to the South Korean firm Pinkong.

