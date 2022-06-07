Anne Hathaway dazzles in a yellow Valentino shirt dress

Anne Hathaway is willing to continue captivating us with outfits that will not be erased from our memory. She gets it from all fronts, with retro combinations wearing pencil skirts from the set of their latest movie, Mother’s Instinct, or on the red carpets, where he declares himself as one of the best dressed celebrities. Their outfits of Cannes 2022 are there to reinforce this statement, with gala dresses or minidresses perfect for day to day.

The Oscar winner, Anne Hathawaymanaged to stand out again with a dress shirt during her last appearance, as one of the special guests at the Eden: The Garden of Wonder presentation of bvlgari, in Paris. Alongside celebrities like Carla Bruni, Lalisa Manoban Y Priyanka Chopra watched from the front row the presentation of this collection of fine jewelry and watches, inspired by colorful proposals that evoke the beauty of nature, under the gaze of the creative director, Fabrizio Buonamassa.

How to wear a shirt dress with mules sandals according to Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway wears a yellow shirt dress with mules Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images.

We could hope that the ambassador bvlgari Since May of this year, she has been wearing dazzling pieces from the luxury jewelry firm. Due to its size, a necklace of brilliant stones was the highlight, added to a bracelet and rings. It shone in turn like a summer sun with a dress shirt in trend, an imposing Valentino design that reached the floor in electric yellow. Then allow that Anne Hathaway show you how to wear this garment that is sure to be the center of attention at any gathering.

The nonchalance with which he wore the dressunbuttoned to reveal short shorts underneath, was in keeping with her hairstylea high messy bun who admitted loose locks that fell on each side of her face, two winks that translate into carefree elegance. Some white mules of thin heels were the ideal footwear to round off the style to provide a retro stamp that completes the combination without detracting from other key elements. Shadows in earth tones and nude lips help reinforce this idea. Thus, the celebrity bet on creating a balance that works perfectly with this final result.