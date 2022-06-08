Anne Hathaway dazzles in an asymmetrical blue dress at the WeCrashed premiere

It’s official! Anne Hathaway She also declares herself a fan of the trend of cut-out dresses. In his most recent appearance on a red carpet for the premiere of the long-awaited film of Apple TV+, WeCrashedthe star opted for a stylized model in a vibrant shade of blue.

Actress and businesswoman Anne Hathaway She wore an asymmetrical design in blue with an integrated, half-exposed black bralette, signed by designer David Koma. The whole framework of the launch of WeCrashed, one of the most anticipated series of the year.

Anne Hathaway, 39, wore this slightly risqué dress with a dazzling smile to join a legion of stars (from Dua Lipa to Ariana Grande) who adore the Georgia-born designer’s pieces. And to complete this look, Hathaway opted for black heels from Aquazzura and a discreet black clutch.

Anne Hathaway and her dress with cut-outs by David Koma

Anne Hathaway at the premiere of WeCrashed. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images.

The daring wardrobe choice of Hollywood actress came just hours after she made another shockingly glamorous appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show.

There we saw her sitting on the iconic blue sofa with a look from the 2022 Resort line of Christopher John Rogers. It was the 18th ensemble in the collection, consisting of a corset with colorful flecks, matching cargo pants and a boxy jacket.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.