Anne Hathaway dazzles in fringed dress at NYFW

After attracting attention at the US Open, with the permission of Carlos Alcaraz who managed to rise to number 1 in world tennis, Anne Hathaway returns to the headlines of fashion magazines thanks to her successful outfits at New York Fashion Week. The popular interpreter has managed to establish herself as one of the main protagonists of the quintessential event of American fashion with proposals that reflect not only her love for current trends in the sector but also an overwhelming personality.

Her look inspired by Andrea Sachs, a character from The Devil Wears Prada that catapulted him to world fame, especially in fashion, revolutionized the front row of michael kors fashion show. And now, a new success behind his back has led him to focus all the flashes of the cocktail organized by Neiman Marcus on the New York catwalk.

On this occasion, Anne Hathaway has fallen in love with the public with a spectacular short red knit dress with fringes as a great attraction. XXL fringes that fell on the sleeves and on the lower part of the skirt, achieving a subtle and sophisticated movement that was really attractive. An attractive design from the Michael Kors spring/summer 2023 collection, presented at this new edition of NYFW, combined with a leather bag in the same shade and high-heeled PVC sandals.

The actress returned to resort to what we could classify as her essential accessory of the season, black sunglasses in a maximalist key.

Despite being a detail that has been present in the industry since the beloved 1920s, the high point of its success, it is undeniable that this season the fringes have managed to rise as a trend to take into account. From shirts to jackets, skirts and even bags with fringes they have become a regular on the street style and in the case of dresses, on red carpets.

We are talking about silhouettes with a plus of sophistication and glamor that are capable of solving any renowned event or even a guest look. Of different styles, shapes and colors, fringed dresses are imposed as a must have this 2022.