Anne Hathaway dazzles in vintage jacket and flared jeans

It is indisputable to anyone with even the slightest sense of fashion that Anne Hathaway is the best when it comes to style.

Whether playing any character on the big screen, in a distinguished gala good a simple walk through the mallthe actress always looks great with her clothes.

On this occasion we will talk about the vintage style that the American chose when combining jacket and flared jeans.

For Anne Hathaway vintage will always be in fashion





The 39-year-old actress knows perfectly how to revive styles from the past to turn them back into a trend.

On this occasion, the protagonist of “The Devil Wears Prada” showed that a combination colorful jacket vintage with bell bottoms It is the best option for a sunny afternoon.

In addition to the flower print color paradewe must also highlight its success by adding a purple blouse with some showy tennis.

An outfit full of life that will highlight your presence wherever you go, as well as being the ideal option to have an outfit out of the ordinary.

Anne Hathaway and her predilection for colorful outfits





This is another clear example that looking elegant and sophisticated it does not mean avoiding the mixture of tonalities.

Just use a little ingenuity and imagination to achieve an authentic, showy and perfect look.

On this occasion, the actress opted for a black dress with multicolored prints, where red, yellow, green and blue were the protagonists.

Likewise, the choice of the beautiful shoes of bright red heel was the icing on the cake together with checkered handbag.

Not without first adding special touches such as the large dark glasses and a pastel lipstick that delights the eye.

You too can highlight your style by following the fashion tips that Anne Hathaway and its vintage-style combinations with lots of color.