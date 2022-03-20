Anne Hathaway dedicates moving words to Jared Leto for the premiere of “WeCrashed”

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star in the series “WeCrashed,” the story about Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the couple whose chaotic love affair was behind the founding of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups.

During the presentation in Los Angeles of said series that is already available in AppleTV+Anne Hathaway poignantly praised her co-star.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in a scene from “WeCrashed.” Photo: courtesy Apple TV+

“I have to say that I learned a lot from you,” said the actress who starred in “The Witches” for Disney +. “You were so careful with me on every level, I just don’t have the words, I’ll tell you later, but I want to say to all these people that he is an extraordinary actor and if there are any actors here they should definitely work with him”.

Also, Anne said that “this is one of the best creative experiences of my life.”

Jared Leto was similarly flattering about Anne Hathaway. He said at the time: “It was an amazing experience, an incredible journey. I had the opportunity to work with the queen of cinema, with one of the best actresses in the history of cinema: Anne Hathaway!”

Watch the trailer for “WeCrashed” here: