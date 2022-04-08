Anne Hathaway “destroys” Kelly Clarkson doing her best version of ‘Since U Been Gone’ | Music

On the night of March 22, the actress Anne Hathaway passed by The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his latest project, the series we crashed for AppleTV in which he participates with Jared Letowhich follows the life of the couple who founded the company WeWork, who rose to fame at great speed and then fell into crisis just as quickly.

On her visit to the singer’s show, Anne Hathaway and Kelly Clarkson participated in a musical competition under the name Sing That Name That Tune, which consisted of guessing the lyrics of a famous song and singing it just by listening to the chords of its melody.

Both artists recognized themselves as very competitive people and, although it was only a game, the two were immersed in a healthy dynamic to see who was above the other. Despite Clarkson’s great tables on the stages, Anne Hathaway demonstrated from the beginning a mastery and musical culture that made her take the lead during the first two songs, until one of the most curious moments of the program occurred.

Anne Hathaway sings Since U Been Gone

“Can you put on some fucking song I know!” exclaimed the singer responsible for hits like Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You). Immediately afterwards, the music band began to play the melody of the chorus of one of the songs that launched her to fame, Since U Been Gone, but to the surprise of the audience, the singer was slow to react and Anne Hathaway took the lead, performing his best version of the song before the incredulous eyes of Kelly Clarksonwho decided to throw herself on the ground in defeat.

anne hathaway is a theater kid, you will never beat a theater kid at these types of games (even if you are the untouchable kelly clarkson) pic.twitter.com/FQiopkySqQ — Alex (@alex_abads) March 22, 2022

“How could you know her with just that?” asked the artist, to which Anne Hathaway replied: Kelly Clarkson, yes you are not aware of how much everyone loves that song…all of us here knew her from the beginning. Love that song”.

The moment did not go unnoticed in social networks, which echoed what happened in the show of the NBC to try to explain the reasons why the actress had beaten Kelly Clarkson in the competition: “Anne Hathaway in a theater girl, you will never beat a theater girl in these kind of games (even if you are the untouchable Kelly Clarkson)“.

The two also ended the section by performing an improvised remix of David Bowie Y Vanilla Iceusing a sample of Under Pressure from What in. Hopefully this moment brings us a future collaboration between the two! Well, Anne Hathaway has shown her talent for music, also with her participation in The Miserables, the musical that gave her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2013.