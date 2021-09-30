Anne Hathaway devises a robbery while “Locked Down”

Films with Chiwetel Ejiofor from April 16 on digital platforms

Rome, 12 April (askanews) – As shops, pubs and restaurants reopen in England, “Locked Down”, conceived, written, filmed, during the pandemic, arrives on the main digital platforms from 16 April. But this is not a claustrophobic film, but a romantic comedy with a bit of thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor and directed by the director of “The Bourne Identity” and “Mr. And Mrs. Smith ”Doug Liman.

We are in London and the protagonists decide to separate on the eve of the lockdown. Forced coexistence causes tensions to explode, at least until the two decide to team up to set up an epochal robbery at Harrods. Anne Hathaway was immediately enthusiastic about the film, not only because she returned to work on the set, after the forced stop.

“There is a scene in my character where he explains a moment in his life and makes a hallucinated interpretation of capitalism: a nonsense, but it was written so well, that I said ‘I absolutely want to play this role’. My character then concludes that monologue by saying: ‘we need wine’. Here, in my opinion all this contained the spirit of 2020: the confusion but also the fact that my character finally had the possibility to look back, to take stock and become aware of how he was living. All of this seemed very realistic to me and I thought it was absolutely worth playing it ”.



