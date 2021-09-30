News

Anne Hathaway devises a robbery while “Locked Down”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Anne Hathaway devises a robbery while “Locked Down”

Films with Chiwetel Ejiofor from April 16 on digital platforms

Rome, 12 April (askanews) – As shops, pubs and restaurants reopen in England, “Locked Down”, conceived, written, filmed, during the pandemic, arrives on the main digital platforms from 16 April. But this is not a claustrophobic film, but a romantic comedy with a bit of thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor and directed by the director of “The Bourne Identity” and “Mr. And Mrs. Smith ”Doug Liman.

We are in London and the protagonists decide to separate on the eve of the lockdown. Forced coexistence causes tensions to explode, at least until the two decide to team up to set up an epochal robbery at Harrods. Anne Hathaway was immediately enthusiastic about the film, not only because she returned to work on the set, after the forced stop.

“There is a scene in my character where he explains a moment in his life and makes a hallucinated interpretation of capitalism: a nonsense, but it was written so well, that I said ‘I absolutely want to play this role’. My character then concludes that monologue by saying: ‘we need wine’. Here, in my opinion all this contained the spirit of 2020: the confusion but also the fact that my character finally had the possibility to look back, to take stock and become aware of how he was living. All of this seemed very realistic to me and I thought it was absolutely worth playing it ”.

Loading...
Advertisements

SHARE ON:

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

689
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
502
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
500
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
499
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
497
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
486
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
484
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
484
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
480
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top