Anne Hathaway Discusses Zoë Kravitz’s Role as Catwoman

Anne Hathawaywho played jewel thief Selina Kyle, aka cat womanin Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in 2012 , says she is delighted with Zoe Kravitzwho plays Kyle opposite Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman,’ in theaters now.

‘I haven’t been able to go see her yet [‘The Batman’]’, the actress told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ but added: ‘I have a friend who saw it this weekend and she told me not only that it looks great in it, but how much fun it was to be in a full movie theater and see She realizes that people go back to the movies… I’m very happy for her. I haven’t had a chance to see it yet, but I’m looking forward to it.’

Kravitz recently earned praise from another A-lister, Taylor Swift, who wrote in Instagram Stories that the star of ‘High Fidelity’ was ‘the Catwoman of dreams’.

Hathaway is currently promoting the next series of AppleTV ‘WeCrashed’, based on the rise and fall of the founders of WeWork, Adam Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Neumann. In that series, he shares the leading role with Jared Leto, who played the Joker in ‘Suicide Squad’. Which is to say that everyone goes to Gotham at some point!

Anne Hathaway congratulates Zoë Kravitz for her role as Catwoman in ‘The Batman’. Getty Images

Anne Hathaway and Zoe Kravitz They could have been together in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’: the actress recently explained that she tried to audition for a ‘small role’, but the creative team wanted to go in a different direction for the character. But maybe it was for the best, as she now has a big role, which she has fully embraced, even wearing a cat corset dress at the premiere and black cat eye liner. And it’s not even the first time that she’s technically Selina. In 2017 she was the voice of the character in ‘The Lego Batman Movie’.

There are cats of all shapes and sizes!

