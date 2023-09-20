Anne Hathaway doesn’t age, she does something else

February 16, 2023, Berlin: Actress Anne Hathaway at the press conference for the film “She Came to Me”, opening film. The 73rd International Film Festival will take place in Berlin from February 16 to 26, 2023. Photo: Jens Kalene/dpa (Photo by Jens Kalene/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway He doesn’t move around. And even less after the age of 40. She feels comfortable in her own skin, she has enough experience to make things clearer than ever. For this reason, this mother of two and Oscar winner does not hesitate to point out those who make the mistake of flattering her by saying: “You look so good for your age.”, Because she’s not growing up, she’s doing something else.

And this actress is famous for being the life of her films and party dancing. Lady Marmalade As if there is no tomorrow, she finds a privileged position in Hollywood, but she also knows the prejudices that oppress women in their industry and social strata. He had known them from the day he entered the business as a teenager, and had felt the warnings broadcast over the decades. Those who said that a leading actress’ career ends at the age of 40 spread the same fear that many stars have experienced. From nicole kidman To Meryl Streep,

However although Anne Hathaway While she celebrates that things have changed, she still experiences stigma attached to the concept of female beauty and aging. A reality that she has to live with when people appreciate her external beauty as if it is an achievement to enter the fourth decade.

The actress expressed her message with utmost honesty during an interview on the program Today, Recalling that he started his career at the age of 17, at a very different stage. “There was a perception that a rock was about to be formed. And that rock came at a very young age. The world has changed since then,” he said of the perception that his career could be over upon reaching a certain age.

However, another stigma still haunts her from social networks, where her own fans or users usually compliment her on how good she looks for her age. But be careful, because Anne has something to say to those who feel inclined to make such comments: “I don’t think about age,” Sentences in Interview. “To me, growing old is another word for what it means to live.”

Continue reading story

“If people want to praise you, that’s good. But at the same time, whatever the hype (around her appearance at the age of 40), I’m interested in what’s beyond the hype.

like this, Anne Hathaway It gives us a clear look at the process that delays the passage of time. Socially, there is a negative connotation around the idea of ​​aging, supported by fears of feeling worthless, loss of youth, and ultimately death. However, women bear the additional burden of associating the departure of youth with the loss of beauty, as if the absence of wrinkles or a perfect body was the ideal reflection of enduring beauty.

And this is what phrases like ‘you look so good for your age’ stigmatize. Like many women, Anne Hathaway He doesn’t even find it funny to be told this. After all, it’s a phrase full of stereotypes that many women continue to hear as if it’s a compliment rather than exploring its implications.

Because what to some people is a harmless compliment towards a mature woman is, in reality, a phrase that transforms the concept of feminine beauty into an impressionable youth. As if looking good even after a certain age should be something to marvel at. As if a woman is worthy of praise as long as she looks younger than other women of her same age. This is ageism disguised as gender appreciation.

And this is something that the actress the devil Wears Prada She doesn’t want to be represented, which explains why she has agreed to become the new ambassador of the Shiseido skin care line with a slogan in line with her personal message, which says: “Potential has no age.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Shiseido announces Anne Hathaway as the new Global Ambassador for Vital Perfection on September 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shiseido)

The interpreter tells in the same interview how much she likes the message sent by the cosmetics line, because it allows her to see “how much more freedom” young people have than her. “Just imagine what they could do if they never had the concept of a cliff, or a life with an expiration date, and none of that.”

Moreover, she is happy with the moment she is living. “I’m appreciating it,” he says of entering a new decade just weeks after turning 41. “I’m right at the point where I have a better idea of ​​the things I like to do. I’m much better at sharing. I feel like I’m more compassionate towards myself and others.” This declaration of perfection becomes more relevant when we remember the difficult period she had to go through when her public image came under criticism and hateful comments. Was influenced by.

Yes, she was very beautiful. Or very good. Or very impotent. Either happy or a lie… Everything that was said about him 10 years ago became a fixation with viral trends on social networks, driving the hashtag #hathahaters. Luckily, she managed to cross that stage, securing Women in Hollywood in 2022 (via). Eli) that he had decided “he wanted nothing to do with that kind of energy (…) Hate seems to me to be the opposite of life.”

In short, the actress leaves us a lesson that we should adopt as part of cultural perception as time passes. Relating aging to something as important as living each day. Without outdated visions of beauty to cloud your vision. Ultimately, the years bring with them experiences, changes, maturity…experiences. And what could be better than living them to the fullest.

This article was written by Cine54 exclusively for Yahoo en Español.

You may also be interested. on video

Anne Hathaway feels “connected to Generation Z”

When Kate Beckinsale went to ‘Underworld’ 20 years ago and came out a winner

Mark Wahlberg and when Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s shadow looms large

Taylor Swift adds a sinister touch to the most twisted series of all time