Anne Hathaway doesn’t want to be called by her name anymore: that’s why

It seems that Anne Hathaway doesn’t have a good relationship with her name and wants to be called differently! Sure, it is his real name, and not an invented stage name as often happens in the entertainment world, but it seems that the actress is never called Anne, and being famous with a name that does not really feel hers makes her uncomfortable.

This is what Hathaway said, obviously jokingly, during an interview with the Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon where he just declared that he wanted to be called differently, that is Annie.

Anne Hathaway wants to be called Annie

In the interview with Tonight Show the actress did not spare the audience her cheerfulness, and as often happens in this type of talk, she took off her more formal armor to make herself comfortable and tell herself in a more playful and direct way.

It seems to call her Anne only her mother when she has something to reproach her for, and for this reason the actress has decided to make a real appeal to the world: call me Annie.

Here are the words of the actress:

Can we talk about my name for a second? When I was 14 I shot a commercial and had to sign up for the SAG. At that point they asked me: “What do you want your stage name to be?”, And I replied: “Well, it should be my name. My name is Anne Hathaway ”. At the time it seemed like the right thing, but I hadn’t thought about the fact that people would keep calling me that for the rest of my life.… The only person who calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she is so mad at me. So every time someone calls me by my name in public I think they’re going to scold me, and I say to myself, “What have I been up to?” So please, everyone feel free to call me Annie. In fact, call me whatever, but not Anne! Anne Hathaway

We hope to see Annie on some new project soon. Whatever you call her, her great talent is undoubted!

