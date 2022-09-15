Anne Hathaway dressed as Andy Sachs from The Devil Wears Fashion for New York Fashion Week

The Devil Wears Prada – 75% is a popular 2006 comedy-drama film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt. This feature film is based on the homonymous novel by the journalist Lauren Weissberger, who in turn was inspired by experiences she herself lived through. In the film, Hathaway plays Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who, despite having no knowledge of fashion, is hired by Miranda Priestly (Streep), the feared editor of Runway magazine.

More than 16 years after its premiere, The Devil Wears Prada continues to be a very popular film, it has even come to be considered a classic. Now, Anne Hathaway he’s living out the fantasy of Andy Sachs sitting next to the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, during the Michael Kors Spring 2023 show at New York Fashion Week. But that is not all. In addition to sitting next to wintour, Hathaway He was wearing an outfit eerily like the one Andy wears at the end of the film.

During the Michael Kors show this September 14, Hathaway Y wintourwho is believed to have been the inspiration for the creation of Miranda Priestly, sat side by side in the front row with Serena Williams Y Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City. Just like his popular character from The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway She wore a black turtleneck blouse and brown jacket for the prestigious spring show.

Of course, the outfit is not exactly the same, because in the movie, Andy wears a more casual jacket, while in real life Hathaway He wears an elegant long jacket with a chocolate-colored crocodile skin texture. On the other hand, the hairstyle that the star of The Princess Diaries wore- 47% is clearly a nod to his character from The Devil Wears Prada. Tousled bangs and updo hair were the elements that put the finishing touches on the recreation of the Andy Sachs look.

Yes ok Hathaway opted to wear this look, the Les Miserables actress – 69% revealed that this was not their favorite outfit from the film. Hathaway previously told the magazine Interview (via Glamor) that the prize goes to a Chanel outfit that Andy wore to meet a fictional graphic designer in the film. Anne said the following:

I love what I wore to the James Hoult party, that knee-length Chanel velvet coat, and then the miniskirt, tights, and slouchy boots.

