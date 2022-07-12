Anne Hathaway dresses up as Barbie with a minidress and pink platforms

Actress Anne Hathaway dazzled in the front row of the Valentino Fall-Winter 2022 collection parade in a look made up of a minidress and pink platforms, a look that earned her a well-deserved comparison with the most famous doll in the world, Barbie.

From the big screen to the real world Anne Hathaway is living the dream of Andy Sachs, a character she played in the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Fashion”, where together with the incredible actress Merryl Streep starred in one of the most iconic fashion films.

And it is that Anne Hathaway with the style that she has shown throughout this 2022 she has become a clear reference in fashion and it was with her most recent appearance in Rome for haute couture week that this was confirmed, the actress captivated with a sequined minidress pink, pleplum silhouette, pink platform heels and matching bag that she wore during the Valentino catwalk for the Fall-Winter 2022 season.

the protagonist of “The Devil Wears Prada” has left on high the role he had in fiction, taking it to real life with the Barbiecore trenda trend that is becoming increasingly popular on social networks since the first images of Margot Robbie for the Barbie live-action movie were revealed.

With the Autumn-Winter 2022 collection Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, has ushered in a new era for the fashion house and for this haute couture week the steps of the Spanish Steps in Rome were the ideal location for the show. Hand in hand with Labrinth, who was in charge of livening up the catwalk, and some of the most important celebrities of the moment gathered to celebrate the beauty of the Italian designer’s creations, who also received applause from the attendees for the walk he gave to the final with its seamstresses and artisans to honor them, since without them this impeccable parade would not have been possible.

Valentino’s collection focused on fiusha colors, a color that was shown at the beginning of the year, blues, greens, purples, oranges, the already traditional Valentino red and obviously some of the pieces were accompanied by the characteristic roses of the brand.

But if the fact that Pierpaolo Piccioli out with his seamstresses and artisans didn’t thrill you as a viewer, the Italian designer added plus-size models to the show, again a reference that the luxurious fashion house has entered a new era.

In addition to Anne Hathaway, we saw other celebrities who wore pink at the distillery, such as; Golden Globe winner Ariana DeBos, actress Florence Pugh, Riverdale actor Charles Melton, Naomi Campbell who was recently seen modeling for Balenciaga, Andrew Garfield, Kate Hudson and more opted for black, white , blue, which were well received, but without a doubt the Oscar winner Anne Hathaway was the center of attention, making her look a style that all fashion lovers want to wear.

What did you think of Anne Hathaway’s look?

​