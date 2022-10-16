Anne Hathaway explained how she recreated the scene from ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ at NYFW

Andy Sachs walks away from the world of fashion at the end of ‘The devil wears fashion’ but Anne Hathaway he has embraced his role as a fashion star and was happy to revive the character for one night, albeit by accident.

Speaking with Savannah Guthrie on the today showthe Oscar winner acknowledged that she had inadvertently dressed as Andy Sachs during the New York Fashion Week last month, when she wore a brown crocodile coat, turtleneck top and skirt, and sported bangs and a high ponytail at the Michael Kors show. Also, she was sitting next to Anna Wintur, the supposed inspiration of the titular devil and interpreted to perfection by meryl streep in the film. It really did feel like a deleted scene come to life.

Why did Anne Hathaway dress just like her ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ persona?

“It was kind of crazy, wasn’t it?” he said. Hathaway, “It was by accident. I was supposed to wear something else – the shoes didn’t fit – this was the other suit that came in, and then my hairdresser, who was so lovely and who I’ve never worked with before, just said, ‘ Oh, I know what to do!’ And he pulled my hair back into a ponytail. I looked at myself in the mirror and thought, ‘Oh, how funny, I wonder if anyone will notice?’ They did.”

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originate desde.

For reference, here’s what it looks like Anne Hathaway at the Michael Kors show: