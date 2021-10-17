Anne Hathaway explained why she wasn’t happy after winning the Oscar

Win the prize Oscar it is a goal that every actor dreams of reaching, but Anne Hathaway she said she did not enjoy the triumph when she won the Academy Award Best Supporting Actress for Les Misérables in 2013.

At the time, part of the web had decided to target her, trolling her with comments and posts. The actress recalled that period in an interview on The Sun and she also explained how that hatred was a push for her to feel stronger.

“You should feel happy but I didn’t feel that way – he said, referring to the Oscar win for the role of Fantine – I felt wrong to stand there in a dress that cost more than many people will see in a lifetime. And to win an award for interpreting suffering that is still a large part of our collective experience as a human being“.

In the meantime, the web was brandishing her as not very nice: “I was trying to pretend I was happy and I was called into question on that, big time. I don’t want to bring up the past, but I had my monster out there, I had the Internet against me and he hated me and it was a big thing“.

Anne Hathaway explained that that negativity has become a kind of empowerment: “For me it was a good thing. You can feel incredibly stronger thanks to these things. What I mean is that bad things happen, you don’t have to fear them but ride the wave“.

ph: getty images