Anne Hathaway exudes effortless elegance in LILYSILK during the 75th Cannes Film Festival

CANNESFrance, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LILYSILK, the world’s leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular and sustainable lives, has been a fashion staple for Anne Hathawaythe Academy Award-winning actress, during the 75th Film Festival of Cannes.

Hathaway was captured by The ZoeReport wearing LILYSILK’s Timeless Mei Silk Knit Polo as she left the Martinez Hotel with her husband on May 20 during the 75th Hollywood Film Festival. Cannes. Made from an ultra-comfortable stretch silk fabric, this polo’s flattering, sporty silhouette offers a laid-back vibe, especially when paired with high-waisted jeans and a cable-knit cardigan like Hathaway did. On May 21, Daily Mail and InStyle saw Hathaway leaving Cannes in effortless elegance with her LILYSILK Stunning Rectangular Silk Lily Scarf, a limited edition scarf that celebrates the spirit of spring with a gorgeous vintage lily print. Whether wrapped around her neck, adorned like a headscarf, or wrapped around a purse like Hathaway did in Cannesthis exquisite scarf is the perfect addition to any outfit.

Anne Hathaway is a highly regarded actress who has received several accolades including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Her most acclaimed and highest-grossing films include The Devil Wears Prada, The Dark Knight Rises, and Interstellar. Hathaway is the star of the upcoming period drama Armageddon Time, which premiered at the festival.

“It is a great honor to see LILYSILK in our beloved Anne Hathaway in an iconic event like the Film Festival of Cannes“he explained David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. “Both the Lily scarf and the Mei polo shirt are from LILYSILK’s latest spring 2022 collection, which blends Art Deco, earth tones and modern styles for a modern classic wardrobe, yet effortlessly chic.”

LILYSILK inspires people to live spectacularly and sustainably with premium silk garments made from the finest natural fibers and a zero-waste ethos. In recent months, celebrities from Hollywood What Viola Davis , melissa rauch, Gwyneth Paltrow, meghan trainor, Nina Dobrev Y Lucy Hale they have also used LILYSILK.

