Anne Hathaway exudes elegance in a simple very peri retro maxi dress – New Woman

american actress Anne Hathaway Not only will he showcase his renowned acting talent and dedication in his new film, Mother’s Instinctbut also an inspiring retro and elegant style when dressing

Since filming started in New Jersey of this production, the star has been conquering the set in the vintage looks of Celinehis character in the film set in the 1960s.

This is how he did it again last Friday, June 3, when he recorded some new scenes for the long-awaited psychological thriller sheathed in a simple, sophisticated and classic styling of the sixties.

Anne Hathaway is an example of style vintage in a very peri dress

In the morning hours, the 39-year-old interpreter was caught wasting style on the locations of Mother’s Instinct with an elegant long dress in the color of the year: very peri.

The design in which it was sheathed Hathaway to film his sequences of the day was a straight silhouette and presented short sleeves and a crossover V-neckline with delicate pale violet lace trim.

Also, the striped midxi model hadside slits, a cinched waist and was tied at the side with a satin ribbon. Anne wore the layered dress over a matching pair of pants.

The Oscar winner completed the ensemble casual-chic with a couple of white quilted leather sneakersapparently her property, with which she remained comfortable between scenes.

As for the accessories to the minimalist outfit, the talented actress wore only a pair of glamorous oversized black sunglasses and a classic white pearl necklace.

Finally, the wardrobe and makeup team finished off the sixties proposal with a wig combed with a bouffanta makeup that highlighted her red lips and a fuchsia manicure.

In this way, with this retro bet but up to date with the trends, Anne Hathaway once again proved that he will give a fashion chair in each of the scenes of the film that he produces and stars with Jessica Chastain.

Until now, the film based on the novel Derrière la haine by Barbara Abel does not have a release date, but it is likely that the project directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse hit theaters in 2023.