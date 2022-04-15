Anne Hathaway exudes glamor in an elegant blue slit dress

Anne Hathaway garnered attention during the blue carpet of the premiere of the series in which he stars, WeCrashedcelebrated in The Angels for its singular beauty and incredible look deluxe.

She posed for the cameras dressed in a striking dress sky blue with black David Kuma, which featured a opening on the right leg and exposed panels on the chest and torso.

The look It consisted of a long sleeve and the other with a strap of the same support black that was added to the asymmetrical design. The garment helped highlight their toned legs and worked figure.

She added a pair of black slingback sneakers from aquazzuraan bag black leather, as well as circular gold earrings and discreet matching rings of bvlgari.

Anne, 39, highlighted her eternally youthful face with make-up clear, a pale base, blush pink, lipstick nakedlight blue shadows on the eyelids and black mascara.

Their hair chocolate color took its own prominence to go hairstyle with a parting in the middle and romantic undulations.

During his time at the blue carpet she was cheerful and comfortable. She subsequently joined her co-star, Jared Leto, to pose in front of the cameras.

Leto, 50, attended the event dressed in an exclusive design by guccipaying tribute to his role in House of Gucci.

The outfits consisted of a black suit with silver dot print, mesh gloves, red block heeled ankle boots with patent leather, as well as a white shirt from vintage style.

Both of them oscar winners later joined the rest of the cast, which includes names like Cricket Brown, Kyle Marvin, Theo Stockman, OT Fagbenle Y Peter Jacobson.

As Leto walked the carpet, the star of The Princess Diaries revealed to ET what was it like working with him on the new production of AppleTV+.

“He is so sweet. He is very playful and we make each other laugh. We have a very nice thing. The little I know about Jared is that he cares a lot about what he does, body and soul. I am the same way. So to be able to connect like this because of a shared passion, something that we both really love to give ourselves completely to, in a way that I understand, is unusual, it was very, very special. I feel very lucky that he was my partner in this, ”said the actress.

For his part, the singer of Third Seconds To Mars talked about his experience in the series where he played the main character adam neumanna businessman of Israeli origin, who together with the character of Anne (Rebekah Neumman) founded WeWork.

“I loved the accent. I had a great team of people that I worked with. A great team of Israelis who supported me, taught me and guided me through the process.

In the last few days, both Anne like Jared, have kept themselves busy promoting the eight miniseries episodes in New York and Los Angeles and attending premiere events like the SXSW Film and Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

The series premiered this March 18 on Apple TV +. It tells of the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork’s $50 billion commercial real estate startup. Variety.

The plot is based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise And Fall Of WeWork Wondery that in real life it did happen.

WeCrashed will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible. Manzana when the project started.

