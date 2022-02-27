Anne Hathaway Gives Style Classes in Rome in a Black Silk Pajama Suit – New Woman

If there is something that characterizes Anne Hathawayin addition to her indisputable acting talent, unquestionable beauty and likeable personality, is her refined style when dressing.

Whether it’s on the red carpet or a date with your husband, Adam Shulman, the star always dazzles in classic and elegant styles timeless in which he squanders his natural grace.

During your recent family vacation in Italy, the Oscar winner has not disappointed. On the contrary, she has conquered the Italian streets in outfits casual at its most chic.

She did so in recent days when going out to dinner with her husband in a all black outfit with which she reaffirmed herself as a muse of style and proved that comfort and elegance are not at odds.

Anne Hathaway conquers in a comfortable and elegant black pajama suit

The night of last Sunday, February 20, the protagonist of WeCrashed and the father of his children were captured while leaving the restaurant Pierluigi on Rome.

On her way out of the establishment in Piazza de’ Ricci after enjoying a meal, the 39-year-old performer commanded attention by oozing elegance in her monochrome style.

Hathaway’s ensemble for her romantic date with her soul mate starred a pajama-style suit as comfortable as sophisticated made of silk.

The outfit, which suited him wonderfully, was made up of an oversized V-neck shirt with notch lapelslong sleeves, white trims and front buttons.

As well as for straight-cut trousersflowing drape and a thin white stripe down the sides of the slightly baggy legs to her slim 1.73m figure.

On top of her comfortable but no less stylish set, the mother of two wore a black single-breasted maxi coatwith elegant round lapels and discreet pockets.

He also finished with a pair of classic pointed toe stiletto pumps crafted in suede. Regarding accessories, Anne raised her look with pieces of discreet jewelry.

The actress showed that less is more with a gold choker with crystals and small earrings. In addition, he added a mini white leather crossbody bag with a silver and leather chain strap.

The famous finished off her fashion proposal with a beauty look simple, wearing her natural loose brown hair and makeup that highlighted her look with a winged eyeliner.

Of course, the actress and her husband did not forget the face masks. The couple used a black disposable model to protect yourself from covid-19 without breaking the aesthetics of your outfits.

During the romantic evening, husbands for a decade They were portrayed as in love, holding hands and enjoying their dinner while they talked with great smiles.

Similarly, the artist showed the kindness that characterizes her by agree to take a picture with fans who approached her on her way out of the Italian establishment.

Thus, in this quote, Anne Hathaway not only revalidated his title as elegant and timeless fashion referencealso showed that the relationship with her husband is strengthened with the days.