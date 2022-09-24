Anne Hathaway goes viral after confessing about ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ on a live show

Anne Hathaway starred in one of the most acclaimed teen movies of all time with the iconic Julia Andrews. The movie ‘The princess’s Diary’ or also called ‘Princess by surprise’ could be a reality. How do we know?, We explain it to you below.

Hathaway's remarks on the tape made the rounds on the internet within hours of their release. statements on an American talk show. The film has great expectation from adults and children, the audience fondly remembers the peculiar story of a young woman and her grandmother, queen of 'Genovia'.

The moment happened on the American program 'Watch What Happens: Live', in which the actress announced that the tape is closer than ever, and in fact there is a script for the movie, a production that both she and Julia Andrews –her fictional grandmother– They are willing to go ahead with it. The answer that many were perhaps expecting was thanks to a question from a viewer on a call: "Have you heard anything about 'The Princess Diaries 3'?, the author of the book said that there is a script for the film", the young woman consulted with some nervousness.

“There is a script for the movie (…) I want to do it, Julia wants to do it, our producer Debra Martin Chase does too.”