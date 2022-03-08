Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer’s congratulations to Zoë Kravitz for her performance as Catwoman

The former actresses who put on the character’s costume sent a message in support of their new interpreter for the recent premiere of the Dark Knight movie.

In the midst of the euphoria for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with spider-manIt’s time to shine DC Comics and his fans couldn’t be more grateful. Last Thursday it hit theaters around the world. batman and it is already possible to speak of a true success having grossed more than $250 million dollars in its first weekend, currently being Warner Bros.’s highest-grossing film since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. Robert Pattinson shone as the superhero, but Zoe Kravitz she did her thing as Catwoman and was recognized by her colleagues.

It was in October 2019 that it was finally confirmed who was going to play the character and it was done through the director’s social networks Matt Reeveswho published only a GIF of the actress saying “Hello”and later TheWrap completed the information. A year later, the first images of the daughter of the legendary Lenny Kravitz, already characterized as Selina Kyle, were leaked and with just a couple of photos she had captivated the fans who today praise her for her great performance.

+Zoë Kravitz received support from her colleagues

Throughout history there have been different adaptations of the Gotham City vigilante on the big screen, with various actresses who have put themselves in the shoes of cat woman, each one with its characteristic that make them one of the favorites of fans. Apparently, there is an excellent relationship between the colleagues who embodied the same role, understanding the challenge that comes with being the feline thief. That is why the former performers sent a very special message to Zoe.

Kravitz published a series of photos on his official Instagram account, where he has 7.4 million followers, to celebrate the launch of batman. The actress was surprised to see that in her comments there were messages from Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berrywho played the character in batman returns and cat woman, respectively. The first of them left emojis and the second, dismissed by critics at the time, wrote: “Yassssssss!!! I can’t wait… Meow!”what Zoe responded with more emoticons.

A part of the fandom was waiting for the greeting of Anne Hathawayactress who played Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises by Christopher Nolan, but the truth is that she already dedicated a publication to her on her official profile when she was chosen. In October 2019 she wrote: “Biggest congratulations to Zoe Kravitz on landing the role of a lifetime. Well, a lifetime anyway… Enjoy the ride, Selina.”.